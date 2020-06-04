Nurses From AMITA St. Joe’s Organize Vigil For Safe Staffing and Fair Contract
Nurses from St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet authorized a strike last week. The “yes” vote does not mean that nurses are off the job but indicates their willingness to strike if necessary if a contract agreement is not reached. Both sides are back at the bargaining table.
Meanwhile, nurses have organized a community event in front of the hospital today at noon. The community vigil is in support of safe staffing and fair contract. RNs will have candles and signs in front of the hospital along Springfield Avenue in Joliet.