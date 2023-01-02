98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

January 2, 2023 12:09PM CST
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops

Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19.  The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 54 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus.  That is down from 88 counties the previous week.  IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said it is encouraging to see fewer Illinois counties at an elevated risk for COVID, with only five counties currently at high risk.

