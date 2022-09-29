98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

NU Reveals Plans For New Football Stadium

September 29, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
NU Reveals Plans For New Football Stadium

Northwestern University is revealing plans to replace the 97-year-old Ryan Field with a new football stadium.  The new stadium will have a maximum seating capacity of 35-thousand, which is more than 12-thousand fewer than the current Ryan Field.  A state-of-the-art canopy will be installed to focus noise and light on the field.  Officials say new Ryan Field stadium campus will be funded entirely with private dollars, requiring no taxpayer financing.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
5

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS

Recent Posts