Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Chris Miles
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Battle of the Brave
Concerts
Community Events
Get Your Event on Our Calendar!
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Nowell Park Back to School Festival
Jul 26, 2022 @ 9:37am
Back to school
supplies will be given out this Saturday at
Nowell Park in Joliet
. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends.
Lunch
will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!
This is a
free event
.
Backpacks and school supplies will be given out until they are gone. The event is open to the public and will be held on
Saturday, July 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers expect anywhere from 300- to 500 people.
Nowell Park Recreation Center is located at 199 Mills Road in Joliet.
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Recent Posts
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel
2 hours ago
Maren Morris says ’Humble Quest’ is “the most mature version of me”
3 hours ago
Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Adult-Use Cannabis Tax Revenue
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Chris Miles
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Battle of the Brave
Concerts
Community Events
Get Your Event on Our Calendar!
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On