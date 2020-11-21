Now There’s A Christmas Song Just For Your Dogs To Enjoy
Because this needed to happen right?
Just in time for the holiday season, dog food company Tails.com has released what they claim to be the “first-ever” Christmas song exclusively made for dogs. No…it’s not a thing where only they can hear it..we can hear it too. It’s called “Raise the Woof!” and dogs love it. There is science behind it…the company’s head vet Sean McCormack and dog behaviorist Carolyn Menteith created it based on sounds and noises that dogs enjoy, like squeaky toys, bells and basic commands.
“We call it ‘waggae’ — reggae designed to wag tails!” See it here on their website.