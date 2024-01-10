Now Hiring: Oscar Mayer Wiener-Mobile Drivers

For some people, it’s frankly practical.

Oscar Mayer is looking for enthusiastic franks-fans to drive the company’s famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles across the country – for a trek that’s expected to take about a year.

The company plans to hire 12 people, to take its six 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicles on the road. They’ll attend more than 1,200 events in 40 cities, the job listing reveals.

The ideal candidate is an “outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, college graduate, who has an appetite for adventure, and is willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wiener-Mobile, for one year,” per the listing.

The gig pays $35,600 for the year’s work, plus a weekly allowance of $150 for meals, free hotel rooms, 18 days paid time off and a complete health benefits package, Oscar Mayer officials report.

