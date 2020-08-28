Nothing But Thieves shares new song, “Unperson”
Sony Music UK/RCA RecordsNothing But Thieves has released a new song called “Unperson,” a cut off the band’s upcoming album, Moral Panic.
The frenetic track, which you can download now via digital outlets, follows the previously released Moral Panic songs “Is Everybody Going Crazy?” and “Real Love Song.”
“This album is about the tension in the air,” NBT says. “It’s about people. It’s about you.”
Moral Panic, the follow-up to 2017’s Broken Machine, is due out October 23.
By Josh Johnson
