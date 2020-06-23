Nothing But Thieves announces new album, ‘Moral Panic’; listen to fresh single “Real Love Song” now
Sony Music UK/RCA RecordsNothing But Thieves will release a new album called Moral Panic on October 23.
The third full-length effort from the “Trip Switch” rockers includes the previously released track “Is Everybody Going Crazy?”, as well as the just-released new single “Real Love Song,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
“‘Real Love Song was an attempt to write a song about love from a self-aware perspective,” NBT says. “It’s about the darker side of love — the painful, unrequited kind. It’s love lost or love never gained.”
Moral Panic is the follow-up to 2017’s Broken Machine. Nothing But Thieves also released an EP called What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way? in 2018.
By Josh Johnson
