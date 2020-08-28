“Nothin’”: Problem drops his new banger featuring Jay Rock and Jack Harlow
Courtesy PhotoWest Coast rapper Problem shares his new his new song and video for “Nothin” featuring Jay Rock and Jack Harlow.
The track has a laid-back vibe that pairs well with Problem’s business savvy advice, Harlow’s clever delivery, and Jay Rock’s notorious wordplay.
The visual was filmed at Harun Coffee Shop in Los Angeles and finds the three boss rappers engaging in a little morning Coffee & Kush to start their day.
“This video is an ode to the Coffee and Kush movement. We get up and get to it! Day time, coffee, weed, boss talk, LA. It gets no better than that,” Problem says in a press release.
His latest business venture, Green Hour Coffee, was also featured in the video and is exclusively sold at Harun Coffee Shop and online at greenhourcoffee.com.
“Nothin” serves as the lead single from the second volume of Problem’s Coffee & Kush series, which is set to arrive on Sept. 18. It follows the release of Problem’s remix of “Don’t Be Mad at Me,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs.
Earlier this year, Problem shared his short film A Compton Story while Jack Harlow has been making a name for himself with his increasingly popular “What’s Poppin’” that’s taking over social media.
As for Jay Rock, fans are still waiting on the follow up to his 2018 album Redemption.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.