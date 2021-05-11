Note to Self – Melissa McCarthy Shares Funny One She Found from Years Ago

Melissa McCarthy now shares with us what’s been going on in her head, for years… and it’s pretty funny… But it’s also very wise. The Bridesmaids alum found a letter she wrote to herself, many years ago, and she’s sharing it, with us, now.
“To me,” is how the comedic actress began her message to herself. “In 10 years, you will not remember his name.” Other tokens of wisdom included, “It’s ok to cry it out,” “For the love of God-buy both pairs of shoes,” “Call Mom,” and “Please listen to that little voice inside your head.”
Other gems: “A walk of shame can be character building,” and “Just eat the damn cookie!!”
But this may be the best: “Go ALL IN,” she concluded with her final bullet point, “you’ll never get today back.”
Her famous friends were here for it. Hilary Swank commented, “Spot on.”
Luke Evans wrote, “Hear hear!!!” And Courteney Cox wrote, “Yes!!”
Read the Full Story: https://eonli.ne/33toUPT