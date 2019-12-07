“Not So Smart-Phone” Injuries Hospitalize Us, More Than Ever
Hospitals in the U.S. report they now see a spike in the number of visits – thanks to injuries caused by our smart-phones.
And while some ER patients are there because a phone is actually thrown at them; doctors are mostly treating us for facial cuts, bruises, and fractures. They say it’s due to careless use. So claims a new study, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology. That’s all about “ear, nose and throat.”
Researchers have found that people were increasingly showing up for cell phone-related head and neck injuries starting in 2006, around the time smartphones started to become popular.
Dr. Boris Paskhover, of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, reveals he treated a woman for a broken nose – after she dropped the phone on her face. Paskhover says many of the injuries are caused by texting while walking, tripping, and landing, face-down, on the sidewalk.