Not just an “Old Chunk of Coal”: Combs, Church and more cover John Anderson

August 18, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Easy Eye Sound

Luke CombsEric ChurchAshley McBryde and Brothers Osborne are just some of the artists who cover country legend John Anderson on the new Something Borrowed, Something New tribute album. 

Luke breathes new life into “Seminole Wind” from 1992, while Ashley sits down at the bar for 1991’s chart-topping “Straight Tequila Night.” Eric and Brothers do the lesser-known “Mississippi Moon” and “You Can’t Judge a Book (By the Cover),” respectively. Jamey Johnson mines “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day).”

Eight more artists — primarily from the world of Americana — round out the record. Interestingly, no one steps up to bat for Anderson’s campy classic from 1983, “Swingin.’”

