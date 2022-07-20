      Breaking News
‘Not Just a Girl’: Shania Twain takes the spotlight in a new Netflix documentary, companion album

A new documentary coming to Netflix this month will chronicle the life and career of Shania Twain.

From her early days growing up in Canada to her first releases and rise to fame as one of the biggest country stars of the ‘90s, Not Just a Girl: The Highlights will provide in-depth insight into Shania’s pioneering musical career and upcoming new releases.

The film will feature interviews from a bevy of her fellow artists across all genres. DJ Diplo, singer-songwriter Orville Peck, pop-punk star and fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne, ﻿country star ﻿Kelsea Ballerini and musical legend Lionel Richie are among those who share their thoughts in the documentary.

In tandem with the release of Not Just a Girl, Shania will release a companion album full of her biggest hits. The 18-track collection includes beloved classics like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and many more.

Not Just a Girl arrives at Netflix on July 26, and the companion album will be available digitally the same day. Physical copies will become available on September 2.

