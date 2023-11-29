Not Exactly a Nutcracker: Miller Lite Debuts Its ‘Beercracker’

Miller Lite celebrates the holidays with its new Beercracker, which is inspired by the classic Nutcracker.

The Beercracker is dressed in Miller’s navy blue, and wears beer barley boots, plus a pilsner foam cape.

The buttons on his jacket are shaped like hop leaves. And he has two beer openers: one in his mouth – which opens bottles – and one in his removable hat – which cracks open cans.

Beercrackers go on sale November 29, for $29.95. They will be restocked on November 30 and December 1. They’re at shop.millerlite.com.

What’s your favorite holiday decoration?