Not exactly a “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”: Former President Barack Obama is a fan of Ashley McBryde
By News Desk
|
Dec 31, 2018 @ 1:16 PM

Atlantic/Warner Nashville2018 will go down as the year the world discovered Ashley McBryde — and the singer/songwriter can count former President Barack Obama among her fans.

The Arkansas native makes President Obama’s list of Favorite Songs of 2018, alongside cuts by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, PrinceMavis StaplesAnderson East, and jazz vocalist Nancy Wilson, among others.

While Ashley’s debut single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” became her breakthrough hit this year, that’s not the song that makes President Obama’s list: It’s the autobiographical “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” which also happens to be Ashley’s new single.

