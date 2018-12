Not getting enough sleep can make people more open to eating junk food. A study out of the University of Cologne showed that people who slept all night and those who hadn’t were just as hungry, but those who pulled an all-nighter were much more willing to pay more for snack food. Just seeing a picture of a food item lit up the part of the brain the processes rewards. Researchers say it appears to be linked to increased levels of a certain type of hunger hormone in people without sleep.