NOT AN INTROVERT AND NOT AN EXTROVERT?

Are you introvert, or an extrovert? Personality experts, hiring managers and even people at parties tend to focus on on the two ends. Now, social psychologists, behavioral scientists and business experts say there’s an overlooked category called ambivert. The Ambivert is…
• Socially flexible — comfortable in social situations or being alone.
• Skilled at communicating — intuits when to listen or to talk.
• Moderate in mood — not overly expressive or reserved.
• Adaptable — no default mode, so they change their approach to fit the situatio