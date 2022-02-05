Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry/Catholic Charities Distributing Food February 15th

The Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Mobile Food Pantry delivers healthy food, (meat, produce, and non-perishable items) to people in need. No identification or information will be required or collected. This event is open to anyone in need of food.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.
The Mobile Food Pantry will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. People are asked to arrive at 4 p.m.