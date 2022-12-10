98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

December 10, 2022 8:58AM CST
Share
Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:

St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield
Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please arrive by 4:00 pm.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
2

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
3

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
5

Kelsea Ballerini Bought her 'Dream Home' from Kacey Musgraves on Same Day as...

Recent Posts