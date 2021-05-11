      Weather Alert

Northbound I-55 Closed At Gardner Road

May 11, 2021 @ 6:40am

Illinois State Police have northbound I-55 closed between Gardner Road and Reed Road. An accident involving three semi-tractor trailers of which one rolled over in a ditch. The driver of that semi was ejected but only minor injuries reported. Also, there is a fuel leak. Traffic is forced off to the Gardner exit. Detour includes turning right off the exit, then following the signs for
Route 53.

The entrance ramp is closed from northbound I-55 onto Route 47 is also closed.

