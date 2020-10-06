Normani is ready to reintroduce herself as a solo artist to prove “Black girls can do anything”

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime VideoNormani is all about representation and vulnerability, which is why she’s taking her time to release her debut album.
In the October cover story of digital Teen Vogue, the former Fifth Harmony member details making her reintroduction to the world as a solo artist, which makes her a bit anxious. But the singer says it’ll “be an opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before.”
“Vulnerability is talking about the fact that I do get anxiety sometimes, and just showing the consumer what that feels like for me,” Normani admits. “Just the fact that I am in a position that I’m in, but I don’t want to be so unattainable.”
In creating her own legacy, the singer and dancer wants to create opportunities for others, which is why she jumped at the chance to be featured in the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit record, “WAP.”
“I was really, really excited to be a part of [the video], just because I feel like we’re in a time in music where women — and Black women — are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” Normani says. “Where I come from, we were all about female empowerment.”
The “Motivation” singer says she was excited to “be a part of such a special moment embracing our sexuality.”
Normani was also featured in Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show as a brand ambassador.
“I want to tell our stories and be a representation that Black girls can do anything,” adds Normani. “I feel like it’s my calling.”
