Are You Like Normal People, or Are You Weird?

May 13, 2021 @ 2:30pm
Would you say you’re a normal person, or are you weird and different?

 

A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people.

 

 

48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me” . . . while 1 in 4 said they ARE pretty normal in general.  Everyone else wasn’t sure if they’re more normal or weird.

 

 

Men were a little more likely to say they’re cut from a different cloth.  50% compared to 46% of women.  So, not a huge difference.

 

 

But the one thing that does matter is age.  Only 12% of people under 25 think they’re normal . . . compared to 33% of seniors.

