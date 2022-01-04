      Weather Alert

Normal or Not: Brushing Your Teeth in the Shower

Jan 4, 2022 @ 11:00am
People Divided Over Whether Brushing Your Teeth in the Shower Is ‘Normal’ or Not
[Don’t we have enough other stuff to actually worry about?  LOL]
Here’s something to smile about, and shake your head.
A Reddit user has sparked a huge debate over whether it’s “normal” to brush your teeth in the shower, or not.
It all started when used u/switchondem asked what they thought of his routine.  His girlfriend had just offered him the biting comment that she thought it was “not normal.”
Many assured the poster that he should smile – they think it’s very normal to brush your teeth in the shower.  Good as gum.
Others slack-jaws admitted to a separate method, entirely:  They brush their teeth while using the toilet.
Still more were skeptical, and wrote that they wonder if the practice actually saves water, or even any time.

Sink your teeth into more, here:  (Mirror.co.uk)   My feeling:  WHO CARES?!!

 

  • A person on Reddit started a debate asking people if brushing one’s teeth in the shower is a normal thing to do, or not
  • Many agreed it’s normal and they do it, while others wondered if the practice actually saves time or water as others claim
