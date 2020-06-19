Noname responds to J. Cole on her new track “Song 33”

Avalon/PYMCA/Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesChicago rapper Noname has Twitter on fire after she released her new track “Song 33,” a response to J. Cole‘s message.
As previously reported, J. Cole shocked fans earlier this week by sharing his new single “Snow on the Bluff,” which fans believe criticized Noname’s social media activism.
Cole explained his message was more of a shout-out instead of a diss, sharing,”She has done and is doing the reading, and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people.”
Now, on “Song 33,” Noname responds: “Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/It’s trans women being murdered, and this all he can offer?/And this is all y’all receive?”
After mentioning the many deaths of trans women over the last few months, Noname also shed light on the case of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Toyin Salau, who was found dead along with another woman in Tallahassee last weekend.
One fan praising the song tweeted, “[See] He could’ve used that song to raise awareness of all of the young black women that are being killed. Instead, he chose to write a song about you calling him out, which in turn proved your point about him.”
Another tweeted, “This is how you criticize someone without attacking or disrespecting them.”
But another fan tweeted, “Noname posting the lyrics so that J. Cole can ‘read’ them is a level of petty I have yet to achieve.”
Noname rose to success in 2013 after being featured on Chance the Rapper‘s Acid Rap mixtape, which she followed up with 2016’s Telefone mixtape and her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Room 25.
By Rachel George
