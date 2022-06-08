Nominations Due Monday! Nominate Someone Who Has an Outstanding Yard!

      Breaking News
Jun 8, 2022 @ 8:23am

Help Joliet recognize residents that show great pride in their property and therefore demonstrate great pride in their neighborhood and in our City.  The City of Joliet is proud to partner again with Project Acclaim to recognize residents who show civic pride by having outstanding yards through the 2022 Neighborhood Hero Award Program. Winners get a celebratory yard sign and Joliet City Council recognition.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:

  • Lawn neat and maintained
  • Use flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping and other decorative features
  • Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition
  • Landscaping must be resident’s own work
  • Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations are due Monday June 13, 2022. Nominations must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to façade or residence. Nominations can be sent to Project Acclaim by email or mail.

Email[email protected]

Mail: Project Acclaim, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, IL 60434

For questions, please contact city planner Jayne Bernhard at (815) 724-4052 or [email protected]

