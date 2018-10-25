No Winner for Powerball Yet

Well, there’s still hope for you if you’re trying to win the Powerball lottery. There wasn’t a winner of the $620 million (3-21-45-53-56, with the Power Ball # 22 on October 24th) in fact there hasn’t been a winner for the Powerball jackpot since August 11, and now the $750 million prize is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Your next chance to win Powerball is this Saturday night.

According to lottonumbers.com., In the Power Ball Lottery , out of 2,766 draws since April 22, 1992:

– The number 26 was drawn the most often, at 285 times. It was last drawn 146 days ago.

– The second most common number – 41 – was drawn 282 times, most recently 20 days ago.

– In third place is 16, picked 279 times.

– 28 was selected 278 times and 22 came up on 277 instances.

– The most overdue Powerball number is 35, having last been drawn 258 days ago.

– The least drawn numbers were 65 – which appeared just 16 times; 60, which was drawn 19 times and 66, popping up on 23 occasions.

Experts point out that in lotto drawings, every combination has equal chance of occurring. Any frequency of numbers is pure coincidence.

Here are the most and least common Power Ball Numbers according to LottoNumbers.com.