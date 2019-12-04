No, Walmart Is Not Offering A Free $75 Coupon For Its Anniversary
Despite what you may have seen on your Facebook news feed, Walmart is not offering a free $75 coupon to celebrate its anniversary.
Snopes cautions that the posting is a scam; just like every other similar one in the past.
Those who click on the link will be taken to an external survey, that once filled out, will then require the user to reshare the deal to their friends. Of course, no “coupon” ever materializes.
Again, the Better Business Bureau would like to note that if the offer is too good to be true, it is likely a scam.