No, Tommy Lee is not playing on “Tommy Lee”
Credit: Myriam SantosOn Friday, Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh released a new song called “Tommy Lee.” While several outlets reported that the Mötley Crüe drummer is also featured on the track, Lee tells ABC Audio that’s not true.
“I am not playing on that track, that’s the original,” Lee explains. “That was recorded awhile ago.”
However, Lee is working on a remix of “Tommy Lee,” which very much features him.
“I spent the last two days working on that,” Lee says. “I’ve recorded drums, I’ve done guitars and bass, and some other goodies.”
“The remix version is me on it,” he adds. “The original, that’s programmed beats that are not me.”
As for how he got involved in the project, Lee says Post and Tyla approached him asking if it’s cool to name the song after him. His response? “That’s awesome, man!”
“What an honor, coming from Post and Tyla,” Lee says. “Post is probably one of the biggest artists out there right now, so that’s just a huge compliment.”
Lee also teases that the upcoming remix will appeal to Malone’s well-documented love of heavy metal and hard rock.
“He loves that stuff, so he’s gonna dig this,” Lee declares. “I know he’s gonna dig it.”
Meanwhile, Lee is readying a new solo album called Andro, which is due out October 16.
By Josh Johnson
