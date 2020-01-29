No Sun? January Going Down as the “Cloudiest” in 22 years
If it seems like we haven’t seen the Sun in forever….You’re right. January 2020 is set to be one of the cloudiest months on record. Check out these stats from WGN-TV:
The cloudiest Januarys since sunshine observations began in 1894 (percent of possible sunshine)
1998 – 20%
2017 – 23%
1914 – 25%
1996 – 26%
2020 – 27% * through 1/28
1953 – 27%
November, December, & January are typically the cloudiest three months of the year. By the way the forecast is calling for 3 more cloudy days today, tomorrow, and Friday (the 31st). Congrats, you’re part of Weather History! Here’s the complete story from WGN-TV.