No sleep till ‘Billboard’: ‘Beastie Boys Story’ doc leads to increase in sales and streams
Courtesy of Apple/Photo by Atiba Jefferson/Background image by Glen E. FriedmanThe Beastie Boys catalog shot up in streams and downloads following the release of the Beastie Boys Story documentary.
According to Billboard, streams of the trio’s music increased by 54 percent between April 24 and April 30. Additionally, song downloads jumped by 145 percent, while album sales went up by 161 percent.
“Sabotage” saw the most action out of any Beasties tune — it jumped 30 percent in streams and 123 percent in downloads.
Beastie Boys Story premiered on Apple TV+ on April 24. The doc was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Spike Jonze, and captures Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond‘s 2019 live stage shows, which were inspired by the pair’s 600-page Beastie Boys Book, released in 2018.
