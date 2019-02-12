No Salt? Try These De-Icing Tips

The winter weather is in full effect, it was snowing in Maui for goodness sake! If you are faced with an icy challenge and you don’t have any salt handy try one of these quick tips to de-ice.

#1-Cover it with sand. If you don’t have ice you can throw sand on top of the ice for traction.

#2-Try making your own de-ice solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of Dawn dish soap, 1/4 cup of rubbing alcohol with a half-gallon of hot water together. You can pour your homemade solution on your driveway or sidewalk to melt the ice.

#3- Sprinkling ashes from your fireplace, sugar or beet juice are other options.