“No Sad Songs”: Niko Moon keeps the party vibes rolling with his latest tune

Feb 19, 2021 @ 1:00pm

RCA Records NashvilleNiko Moon keeps the positive vibes rolling with his just-released “No Sad Songs,” which follows his upbeat Top 10 single, “Good Time.”

Once again, Niko finds creative inspiration in light-hearted optimism. In “No Sad Songs,” he sets out to wash down the tough week behind him with some uptempo, feel-good party music.

“I don’t wanna hear no sad songs, I just wanna have some fun tonight / Dancin’ all the way ‘til last call, drink in my hand got me feelin’ right,” Niko sings in the groove-heavy chorus of his new tune. “It’s been a long week, a gone wrong week / So keep that good time spinnin’ on repeat…”

The song arrives at a time when Niko’s got plenty to celebrate: “Good Time” recently clinched RIAA platinum certification, and the singer’s team surprised him with the official plaque during a masked, outdoors celebration.

In addition to Niko’s rising career as an artist, he’s also an in-demand songwriter who has penned hits for the Zac Brown Band and others.

By Carena Liptak
