No Powerball Winner Again; Jackpot Climbs to $441M

Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:25am

The Powerball jackpot has grown, again, after no one matched all six numbers on Monday.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now worth $441 million, lottery officials say.

That comes out to about $317.5 million, if the winner chooses to take one lump payment.

The last time someone matched all five numbers – plus the Powerball number – was October 4th, when the jackpot had reached nearly $700 million.

While $441 million isn’t pocket change, it still doesn’t come close to matching the Powerball’s biggest jackpot of all time: $1.5863, which was won in 2016.

