No Joke: Dine In Or Carry Out In Joliet And Win Money
The Joliet City Center Partnership announced the Eat to Win Challenge today to benefit both diners and Downtown Joliet restaurants. The Challenge encourages people to dine at or order food from restaurants within the Joliet City Center Special Service Area and save their receipts. After the meal, submit the receipt to the CCP and each week in April, one winner will be chosen to win $500 for themselves and $500 for the restaurant on the winning receipt.
“We’ve been looking for new ways to bring people to Downtown Joliet restaurants,” said Lauren Las, Marketing and Event Manager at the Joliet City Center Partnership. “Without the events we’re used to having, and with the restaurant closures, it’s been a tough year. We gave over $100,000 in emergency relief grants to downtown businesses in 2020, and now it’s time to encourage the community to come back and support their local restaurants in a fun way.”
Participating restaurants include any food or dining establishment within the Special Service Area, which encompasses the downtown core, much of the Cass and Collins Street corridors, and South Chicago Street. This includes famous Joliet businesses like Chicago Street Pub, Milano Bakery, Cheesecakes by James, La Villa Restaurant and many more. Diners can submit receipts from eligible restaurants four different ways:
- Visit jolietccp.com/eat and use the form at the bottom of the page to upload the receipt
- Email the receipt to [email protected]
- Text the receipt to 815-549-8384
- Drop the receipt off at either Joliet Public Library branch
The Challenge runs from April 1st to April 30th. One receipt will be randomly chosen each week. Diners can enter as many times as they can with the receipts they collect from patronizing the downtown businesses. Whether diners eat in, pick up, or order for delivery, they can enter to win $500. Visit jolietccp.com/eat to read the official rules and upload your first receipt today!