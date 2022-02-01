      Weather Alert

No Indoor Dining At Joliet’s First Of Its Kind Total Drive-Through Portillo’s

Feb 1, 2022 @ 4:05pm

Portillo’s is now open and serving Joliet. There isn’t a seat in the house as this is the a drive-though and online order pick up fast-food chain. The one-of-a-kind Joliet location is, located at 1444 Larkin Avenue. Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750- square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant.

