No, Idris Elba did not have a baby
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesIdris Elba is setting the record straight on reports that he and wife, Sabrina, had a baby.
“Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby,” the 48-year-old actor tweeted on Monday. “That’s not true… Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe.”
Idris’ response comes after rumors swirled that the couple welcomed a child after a misinterpretation of an interview he did while promoting his new film Concrete Cowboy.
While discussing the importance of the film, he told ET Canada, “So, it really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.”
Idris has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and 6-year-old son, Winston, from previous relationships, so the mention of two sons led some to assume that he was confirming a new addition to the family. However, a source close to the English actor told the outlet that he was including his god son when saying he is “a father of two boys.”
Idris and Sabrina married in April 2019 after about two years of dating.
By Danielle Long
