No Charges Expected To Be Filed Against Joliet Mayor

The Herald News has obtained a report from the Illinois State Police investigation into Joliet Mayor O’Dekirk’s scuffle with two black lives matter protesters last year that was caught on video. The newspaper reports that the state police will not be filing charges against the mayor.
A video surfaced last year showing police dispersing a crowd of demonstrators who had gathered along Jefferson Street in Joliet following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. O’Dekirk appears to grab Victor Williams Jr. by the collar and forcibly walk him backward to a police vehicle. Williams’ brother then appears to jump on O’Dekirk, causing all three to fall to the ground. They were then quickly surrounded by police.
The Mayor has denied wrongdoing following the release of the video last year.