Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic deactivates Twitter account after reportedly praising Donald Trump speech
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live NationNirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has deactivated his public Twitter account after he reportedly praised Donald Trump‘s speech Monday night regarding the George Floyd protests, during which the president said in part that he’s “dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” in response to the demonstrations.
Following the speech, police used tear gas to clear protesters from the area before Trump went to visit St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. to have several photos taken.
According to screenshots circulating on Twitter, Novoselic wrote on his personal Facebook page, which is unverified and currently unavailable to the public, that he felt Trump’s remarks were “strong and direct.”
“I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic’s post read.
“The president should not be sending troops into states — and he legally might not be able to anyway — nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct,” he added.
Novoselic also blamed “leftist insurrection” for the violence during the protests, musing, “Imagine if so-called ‘patriot militias’ were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left wing people would welcome federal intervention.”
“Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire,” the post concluded. “Never mind the legal details that few understand — Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”
Earlier Tuesday morning, Twitter users replied to Novoselic’s most recent tweet asking him to explain or verify that he made those remarks. His account’s former page now reads, “This account doesn’t exist.”
By Josh Johnson
