Nine Inch Nails & The Killers guesting on upcoming episodes of ‘Song Exploder’ Netflix show
Courtesy of NetflixNine Inch Nails and The Killers will appear on upcoming episodes on the Song Exploder Netflix show.
Song Exploder, which is adapted from the acclaimed podcast of the same name, finds famous musicians going in-depth into the story behind and the making of one of their songs. It’s hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, who also hosts the Song Exploder podcast.
On the Nine Inch Nails episode, Trent Reznor will break down the classic NIN song “Hurt,” which was famously covered by Johnny Cash. The Killers, meanwhile, will dive deep into their 2006 single, “When You Were Young.”
Both episodes will be featured on Song Exploder Volume 2, premiering on Netflix December 15. Volume 1, which features Michael Stipe breaking down R.E.M.‘s “Losing My Religion,” is streaming now.
By Josh Johnson
