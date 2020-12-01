Nine Inch Nails, The Killers featured in new trailer for upcoming 'Song Exploder' Netflix episodes
Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix © 2020Nine Inch Nails and The Killers are featured in a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Song Exploder, the Netflix adaptation of the popular podcast of the same name.
The series finds famous musicians going in-depth into the story behind and the making of one of their songs. It’s hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway, who also hosts the Song Exploder podcast.
As previously reported, Trent Reznor will break down the NIN classic “Hurt” during his episode, while The Killers will dive deep into their 2006 single, “When We Were Young.”
“That’s me not knowing who I was anymore,” Reznor says in the trailer after hearing a clip of “Hurt.” “I felt alone. When I finished it, I think I said, ‘I’m sorry.’”
Song Exploder Volume 2, which will also feature pop star Dua Lipa and Mexican musician Natalia Lafourcade, premieres on Netflix December 15.
Volume 1, which features R.E.M. breaking down “Losing My Religion,” is streaming now.
By Josh Johnson
