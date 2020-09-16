Nine Inch Nails reissues ‘Quake’ and ‘The Social Network’ scores on vinyl
UMeNew, vinyl reissues of Nine Inch Nails‘ Quake soundtrack and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross‘ The Social Network score are available now.
The Quake soundtrack, which NIN recorded for the 1996 video game of the same name, has never before been released on vinyl. The reissue is spread over two LPs and includes remastered audio.
The Social Network marked Reznor’s first film score with future official NIN band mate Ross, and won the pair an Oscar. The reissue, dubbed the 2020 Definitive Edition, also consists of two LPS.
You can order both reissues now via NIN.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.