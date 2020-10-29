Nine Inch Nails endorses Joe Biden: “We are gravely concerned about the future of our country”
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesNine Inch Nails has released a statement endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president.
“We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket,” Trent Reznor‘s band tweeted Wednesday night.
The post also includes links to initiatives Nine Inch Nails is supporting, including a phone bank with the Watchmen TV series creator Damon Lindelof to call potential voters in battleground states, and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund‘s voting campaign.
“Thank you. Return to your regularly scheduled anxiety!” NIN adds.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.
By Josh Johnson
