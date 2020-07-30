Nine Ducklings Were Rescued From Storm Drain in Plainfield
Nine ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Plainfield on Tuesday, July 28th . Jerry and Tari Heintz were outside and noticed a duck by a storm drain pacing back and forth. When they walked over to see what was going on they could hear the ducklings in the storm drain. Chief Jon Stratton and Battalion Chief Chuck Kraft were driving through the area on their way back from a meeting when they were flagged down north of the traffic circle at Drauden Road and Renwick Road.
Battalion Chief Chuck Kraft was able to reach into the storm drain and rescue all nine ducklings while their mom stood by watching. Once all the ducklings were rescued they wandered off towards a pond. Plainfield Police Department Community Service Officer Clauden Paylor also assisted with the duckling rescue.