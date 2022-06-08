Nine Ballot Drop Boxes Available for Will County Voters

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds citizens that her office has located nine secure Vote By Mail Drop Boxes across Will County in which voters may deposit their completed Vote By Mail envelopes.
Ballot Drop Boxes are strategically placed throughout Will County to serve voters in every region. Drop Boxes are under camera surveillance in the following locations:
For all indoor Drop Boxes, please visit willcountyclerk.gov for a list of hours that our host facilities are open. You will also find information about completing your Vote By Mail packets.