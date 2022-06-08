Nine Ballot Drop Boxes Available for Will County Voters

      Breaking News
Jun 8, 2022 @ 5:30am

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds citizens that her office has located nine secure Vote By Mail Drop Boxes across Will County in which voters may deposit their completed Vote By Mail envelopes.

Ballot Drop Boxes are strategically placed throughout Will County to serve voters in every region. Drop Boxes are under camera surveillance in the following locations:

  • The Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet. Voters may drive up and deposit their ballots at any time.
  • Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Located inside the library.
  • Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort. Located inside the library.
  • Governor State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Located inside the university’s main building.
  • Joliet Public Library – Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Rd., Joliet. Located inside the library.
  • Naperville 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville. Located inside the library.
  • Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Located inside the library.
  • White Oak Library, 121 E. Eighth St., Lockport. Located inside the library.
  • Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington. Located inside the library.

For all indoor Drop Boxes, please visit willcountyclerk.gov for a list of hours that our host facilities are open. You will also find information about completing your Vote By Mail packets.

