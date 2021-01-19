      Weather Alert

Niko Moon Releases Campfire Sessions EP

Jan 19, 2021 @ 1:47pm

Niko Moon is climbing the country airplay charts with his debut song “Good Time” – and now he?s giving fans a little something special to listen to in 2021.

Niko released his Good Time Campfire Sessions EP – 6 songs captured live outdoors around a campfire, with accompaniment by guitarist Jared Martin and percussionist Jon August.

The tracks include…

01 “Good Time”
02 “Drunk Over You”
03 “Way Back”
04 “Paradise To Me”
05 “Good At Loving You”
06 “Dance With Me”

