Niko Moon Had To Put His ‘Swag’ On Hit Single
Niko Moon originally wrote his debut hit single, “Good Time,” with a couple of buddies, and while he liked the song, it lacked something when he went to record it. He called in his key people to help him make it sound more like him, and that’s what you hear on the radio today.
“Good Time” is a current Top 10 hit and climbing at country radio.
On Thursday (Jan. 7th), Niko will be playing a free livestream show on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Central Time.