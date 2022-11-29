Nikki Glaser Coming to the Rialto Square Theatre

It was just announced that Nikki Glaser will be at Rialto Square Theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs and theatres across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly- honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her brand-new daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, launched in 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life. 2022 was a big year for Nikki.

Her E! reality show STUCK IN ST. LOUIS was released to rave reviews. Nikki’s latest comedy special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH (2022) was released on HBO, offering her brutally-honest take on sex, dating, feminism and more. Nikki also returned to host the hit HBO Max series FBOY ISLAND, which was released in July 2022. Her upcoming nationwide comedy tour THE GOOD GIRL TOUR is kicking off in 2023.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. More info at: www.rialtosquare.com