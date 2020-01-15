Nik Walllenda to walk over a Volcano
High wire performer Nik Wallenda walks across a wire as he practices Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Sarasota, Fla. Wallenda, a seventh generation high-wire walker, will attempt to walk across the Grand Canyon on Sunday, June 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Nik Wallenda of the famous Falling Wallendas highwire family will risk his life on live television yet again, this time with a highwire walk over… wait for it… a volcano in Nicaragua. Wallenda will walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. The walk will be 1,800 feet long and is described as his highest and longest walk ever. He’d also be the first person to ever walk across the volcano. Wallenda last did a highwire act 25 stories over Times Square, and over Niagara Falls, and over part of the Grand Canyon. (* “Over the Macho Grande?” I don’t think I’ll ever get over Macho Grande.”) The two-hour TV special will air on Wednesday, March 4. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.