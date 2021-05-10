      Weather Alert

'Nightfall' returns: Little Big Town books fall tour dates

May 10, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Little Big Town is hitting play on the Nightfall Tour

The Grammy winning group has scheduled new dates for the trek that began in January 2020 and was originally postponed to August 2020 before moving to 2021.

The 16-date tour finds LBT hosting multi-night stays at venues across the country, beginning with three consecutive shows in Denver starting on September 3, followed by two-night stops in Salt Lake City, Kansas City and Chicago. 

The “Pontoon” hitmakers will also visit Detroit; Reading, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia; and Charlotte before the tour wraps in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 5.  

Caitlyn Smith, writer behind Garth Brooks‘ “Tacoma” and Meghan Trainor and John Legend‘s hit duet “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” will open on select dates, along with Ashley Ray

The tour is named after the group’s 2020 Grammy nominated album that features current single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” 

