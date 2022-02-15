      Weather Alert

Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Kiss with Keith Urban for V-Day

Feb 15, 2022 @ 11:31am

Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban displayed a photo of themselves, kissing, celebrating the day.

Kidman captioned the post, “Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay.”

The two of them got married in 2006 and have two kids together.

Recently, Nicole shared her feelings about being nominated for an Oscar in her role in Being the Ricardos.

Nicole said, “The older you get, the sweeter and the more intense it is…  I don’t know about getting more mellow because that is so not the case.  I am elated.”

